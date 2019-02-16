Iran has right to crack down on perpetrators of terrorist attacks

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) news service 'Sepahnews', Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi made the remarks during the funeral ceremony of fallen IRGC soldiers who lost their lives in the Wednesday terrorist attack in Sistan and Baluchistan province near the border with Pakistan.

Safavi said that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack had been trained in Pakistan, adding that the Pakistani government and its intelligence service (ISI) have to respond to the Iranian nation and government "how the terrorist crossed the border and why the neighboring country has become a safe haven for the terrorist groups."

The top military aide to Iranian Leader added that as the evidence shows these terrorist groups are sponsored by some countries on the Persian Gulf, a crown prince of which is visiting Pakistan, adding that they had malicious goals during the celebrations of this year’s anniversary of Islamic Revolution few days ago which were foiled through the vigilance of IRGC forces and other Iranian intelligence and security apparatuses.

Stating that the Iranian armed forces have the right to crack down on the perpetrators of the assault, the top military advisor to Iran’s Leader said “the powerful Iranian armed forces and IRGC ground forces have the right to crack down on the perpetrators of the terrorist attack based on their revolutionary duty to defend the country’s borders.”

