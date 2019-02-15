  1. Politics
Big. Gen. Pakpour:

We will exact stern, crushing revenge on plotters of terrorist attack

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – IRGC Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour warned the plotters and perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Sistan and Baluchestan province of a stern and crushing revenge.

Days after the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Takfiri terrorists committed a heinous crime under the order of their masters and martyred the brave and devoted soldiers who protect the people of the country in the southeastern borders of Iran, Pakpour said.

These are among those IRGC personnel who, with their sacrifices, thwarted the terrorists' attempts to commit terrorist acts during the Fajr decade, to provide the situation for Iranian nation to celeberate the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in peac and tranquility, he added.

The IRGC personnel were traveling between the cities of Zahedan and Khash, in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Wednesday, when their bus was targeted in a car bomb attack. 

The attack killed 27 IRGC members and wounded 13 others with the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group claiming responsibility for the bombing.

