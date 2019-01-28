Iranian vice-president Jahangiri arrives in Damascus for official visit

Heading a senior economic delegation, first Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Es'hagh Jahangiri, arrived in Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday afternoon.

Upon his arrival at Damascus international airport, Jahangiri was greeted and welcomed by Syrian transport and economy ministers, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran and the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran mission in Syria.

The vice president is scheduled to be welcomed by the Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis at his office in Damascus.

Furthermore, the vice president is scheduled to meet with President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem as well as some other Syrian officials on the two-day visit.

Attending the Syrian-Iranian Joint High Committee, signing cooperation agreements, holding joint press conferences and delivering a speech at the meeting of Iranian and Syrian business people and visiting some holy sites in Syria are on the agenda of Jahangiri’s visit.

Iranian Minister of Energy, governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Base are accompanying the first vice presidnet on the visit.

