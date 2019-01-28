Iran, Syria to hold 14th joint economic commission meeting Tue.

Mohammad Eslami, Minister of Roads and Urban Development, heading a delegation comprising deputies, and representatives from associations, the private sector and chamber of commerce is visiting Syria to confer on ways to boost economic cooperation.

The 14th Iran-Syria high committee and joint economic cooperation will be held Tuesday in Damascus.

The meeting will be chaired by Iranian Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri and the Syrian prime minister, and will serve to develop sustainable economic cooperation between the two countries with participation from the Iranian private sector in Syria’s reconstruction process.

Jahangiri is slated to depart for Syria today on top of a delegation.

A number of documents in the fields of long-term strategic economic cooperation, investment, combating money laundering, transportation, housing and public services, insurance, sports, cultural cooperation and railways, are planned to be signed between the two sides.

