Jahangiri to fly to Syria to sign strategic agreement

First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Es'hagh Jahangiri, will head to Damascus on Monday, February 8, heading a senior economic delegation, to sign a long-term strategic agreement between with Syrian sides.

Iran and Syria signed on December an agreement for a long-term strategic cooperation; the agreement constitutes a comprehensive cooperation at the financial and banking levels, and contributes to facilitating trade exchange and overcoming obstacles that hinder upgrading the cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement is under consideration by the expert groups, to be prepared for being signed by Iranian and Syrian presidents.

During his two-day visit to Syria, Jahangiri is slated to meet with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis, in addition to President Bashar al-Assad.

