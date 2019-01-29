Iranian VP meets with Syrian Parl. speaker, vows to continue supporting Syria

In the meeting with Syrian Speaker of the People's Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh, the Iranian first Vice-president Es’hagh Jahangiri said that the two countries need to be vigilant against the conspiracies of the enemies, adding “when the Americans see they did not succeed militarily, they are trying to achieve their goals through imposing political and economic pressures.”

Jahangiri declared that Iran will stand by the Syrian people and government in the Syrian reconstruction process as it did during the fight against terrorism.

Hammoudeh Sabbagh, for his part, referred to the expanding relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria after the Islamic Revolution, saying "Syria is looking for Iran’s partnership during reconstruction period as it stood by us in the fight against terrorism.”

The Syrian top legislator described the conclusion and signing of various agreements between Tehran and Damascus as the result of good relations between the two countries, adding "we have a common enemy, and today, this common enemy seeks to harm the interests of the two nations and impose sanctions and put pressure on us."

