Jahangiri says Iran continues supporting Syria

He made the remarks Wednesday in a meeting with the Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Mahmoud.

“Undoubtedly, during the rebuilding of Syria, Iran's private sector will be alongside Syrian nation and government,” said Jahangiri.

He went on to say that he will make a trip to Syria in the coming weeks, adding, “this trip can have constructive effects on expanding politico-economic ties between the two states.”

For his part, Adnan said that Damascus is determined to boost strategic tie with Tehran.

Appreciating Iran’s support for establishing stability and security in Syria, the envoy said that the victories of the Syrian government and people in the fight against terrorism are a common achievement for the two countries which led to the expel terrorists from the region.

He welcomed the upcoming trip of Jahangiri to Syria, hoping that a strategic agreement can be signed during the visit.

“This is the first time that Syria is signing a strategic economic cooperation agreement with another country and this document displays the will of the two countries in the path of economic convergence and to fight any sanctions,” he added.

