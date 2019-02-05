Syrian FM to visit Tehran today to boost bilateral ties

According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem will be visiting Tehran on Tuesday in the framework of the continuous coordination and consultation between Syria and Iran.

The visit comes in response to an invitation by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Al-Moallem and the accompanying delegation will hold talks with Iranian senior officials on the latest developments in Syria and the region and means of boosting bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries in all domains.

MNA/SANA