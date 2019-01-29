Iran, Syria sign economic, scientific, investment MoUs

Syria and Iran signed on Monday 11 agreements, memos of understanding and an executive program to boost cooperation between the two countries in the economic, culture, scientific, infrastructure, services, investment and housing domains at the conclusion of the 14th session meetings of the Syrian-Iranian higher committee held in Damascus.

The most prominent paper in the cooperation was the agreement of the long-term strategic economic cooperation and a memo of understanding for the meetings of the higher joint committee signed by Iranian Vice-President Es'hagh Jahangiri and Iraqi Prime Minister Imad Khamis.

Earlier, the Syrian-Iranian higher committee held a meeting at the Cabinet HQ chaired by Prime Minister Khamis and Jahangiri.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the economic and investment spheres.

MNA/SANA