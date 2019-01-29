Syrian war targeted regional security, Axis of Resistance: VP Jahangiri

Vice president Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks on a visit to Syria and in a Tuesday meeting with President Bashar Assad in Damascus.

“The war in Syria was a war against the Axis of Resistance and the security of the region, although it failed through the wisdom of the Syrian nation with the help of the country’s friends,” Jahangiri said.

The vice president further praised the victory of the Syrian nation and government over terrorism, saying that “security of the world is dependent on the security of the region.”

“If ISIL would have been able to form a government in the region and the terrorist groups would not have been destroyed, the Westerners would witness terrorism, violence and inhumane crimes in their countries now, so they should be grateful to Syria and the countries that were spearheading the fight against terrorism,” the Iranian vice president said.

He said that the visit of the Iranian delegation suggested that the Syria had entered a new phase and the war in the country was ending.

He described the talks between Iran, Turkey and Russian within the framework of Astana format as a breakthrough.

Jahangiri further said the 14th joint commission between the two countries yesterday would accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements, saying “the signing of the strategic economic cooperation agreement between the two countries showed the way to the activities of the two sides and will help to better implement the agreements.”

The Iranian vice president also praised the joint Business Forum which kicked off in Damascus on Tuesday as it laid the ground for more cooperation between Iran, Iraq and Syria in different economic fields such as railway, energy and medical as well as cultural fields.

Meanwhile, according to Syrian SANA news agency, President al-Assad, for his part, stressed that these agreements and projects of cooperation are of strategic dimension and constitute a solid economic basis that would contribute to enhancing the steadfastness of Syria and Iran in the face of the economic war waged on them by some Western countries.

SANA added that President al-Assad emphasized the importance of intensifying joint efforts at this stage to thwart efforts of those countries that continuously work to weaken the two countries, control their independent decision and to break the will of their peoples after the failure of those countries to achieve that through backing terrorism.

