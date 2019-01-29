Tehran to build several power plants in Syria: Iran's veep

"We signed a contract on cooperation in the construction and reconstruction of several power plants in Syria. The foundation stone for the first such plant will be laid tomorrow in Latakia," Jahangiri said at a news conference following the meeting.

The 14th meeting of the joint Iran-Syria intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation was held in the Syrian capital Damascus earlier in the day. Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis and Iran’s First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri signed an agreement for long-term economic cooperation between the two countries.

Moreover, the sides also signed nine memoranda on mutual understanding in such areas as fighting the financing of terrorism and money laundering. The memoranda also cover housing, culture, education and investment.

Syria has been devastated by years of violent war with terrorist and armed opposition groups, which led to the destruction of its infrastructure and a major humanitarian crisis in the country. The Syrian authorities are currently engaged in rebuilding the country. UN estimates that the reconstruction of Syria will cost more than $250 billion.

MNA/SPUTNIK