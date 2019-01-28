  1. Politics
Jahangiri leaves Tehran for Damascus for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Heading a senior economic delegation, first Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Es'hagh Jahangiri, departed for Damascus on Monday.

Jahangiri is scheduled to meet with President Bashar al-Assad, Prime Minister Imad Khamis and other Syrian officials to talk on ways to expand bilateral transactions and accelerate the process of Tehran-Damascus cooperation in various political, economic and cultural fields.

In his two-day visit to Syria, he is slated to participate in the meeting of Iran-Syria Supreme Commission, the signing ceremony of bilateral cooperation agreements, in particular the comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries, and to hold joint press conferences, to deliver speech at the Iran-Syria trade conference.

He will also pay tribute to the holy shrines of Hazrat Zeinab and Hazrat Roghayyah in Damascus and visit Umayyad Mosque.

