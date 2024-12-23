  1. Politics
Panama addresses Trump's warning to retake crucial waterway

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – President Jose Raul Mulino has addressed the nation regarding the threat posed by Donald Trump to reclaim control of the Panama Canal which plays a vital role in generating billions of dollars for the Panamanian economy.

In his video address on Sunday, Mulino emphasized that the sovereignty and independence of the country are “non-negotiable” and underscored the canal's significance as part of the “history of struggle and an irreversible conquest.”

“Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent area belongs to Panama, and it will continue to be so,” Mulino declared.

Over the weekend, Trump expressed outrage on Truth Social and during a speech at the AmericaFest conference over what he called “exorbitant” fees charged for the passage of American vessels through the canal, accusing Panama of exploiting the United States.

