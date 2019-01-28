Iran’s judiciary chief condemns American coup attempt in Venezuela

“What happened in the form of an American coup in Venezuela was not a new incident,” Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani said on Monday in a meeting with judicial officials, adding that the US coup attempt showed the true face of the western countries’ claims on human rights and democracy.

“Although the coup failed, it was a warning to other nations to be more vigilant against true nature of America and Europe,” Amoli Larijani added.

The Judiciary chief added while the coup was not successful, the US administration recognized the coup plotters and sent millions of dollars there to push the country towards chaos and destroy its human and natural resources.

“In Yemen, they put millions of people under siege and thousands of people are now facing severe hunger, but they (the western countries) do not care at all. For them, human rights only belong to the US and European people,” he went on to note.

The western powers have staged various brutal coups in Latino America, Amoli Larijani said, adding that the time is over for bringing people to the streets through money and stage coups.

KI/4526164