Iranian MP warns Poland of retaliatory action regarding anti-Iran conf.

Speaking in the Iranian Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Mostafa Kavakebian, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, referred to the Monday’s visit of a Polish political delegation to discuss Poland’s views on hosting the US-sponsored conference in Warsaw, warning Poland about the double standards regarding the event.

Kavakebian criticized the Polish officials for hosting the anti-iran conference at the same time as the country tries to reassure Iran.

During the meeting yesterday, the Iranian side said the hosting of the conference by Poland was ‘unacceptable’, warning the Polish government about its consequences and real intention of the US government, adding that Iran will not allow any country to build a coalition against it.

The Polish authorities have a different opinion on are the Warsaw conference when they are talking to Iranians or their European allies, the Iranian lawmaker noted.

“Polish authorities should know that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to take action against any hostile move and will respond in kind,” he added.

He, separately, pointed to the case of Iranian anchorwoman Marzieh Hashemi held in US jail without any charges, condemning the US authorities for their double standards when it comes to human rights issues.

