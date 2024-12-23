Damascus Airport suspends flights until 2025

“All flights to and from Damascus International Airport have been suspended until January 1, except for those granted special permission by the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA),” the airport stated, according to Shafaq News.

Syria's two largest airports, in Damascus and Aleppo, previously suspended operations until December 17 and 18, respectively, following the terrorists' control of the cities.

Later, a separate notice stated that Damascus Airport would be closed to flights until December 24, with only those holding special permits allowed to operate. The first test flight from Damascus to Aleppo took place on December 18.

SD/