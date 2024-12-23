Iran edged by China at Water Polo World Cup 2025, Division 2

Team Melli had defeated South Africa 2-4, Ukraine 16-14 and Portugal 15-11 in their previous matches but failed to qualify for the final, losing to the Netherlands 18-7 in the semifinals.

Netherlands closed the tournament with an 11-9 margin over Germany in the final match.

Netherlands and Germany qualified for the men's Water Polo World Cup 2025—Super Final, joining the six men’s teams that will be eligible through the Division 1 Tournaments.

The FINA 2025 World Aquatics Championships will take place in Singapore from 11 July through 3 Aug. 2025.

The Water Polo World Cup 2025 Division 2 was held in Istanbul, Turkey from December 18 to 21.

AMK/TT