Israel launches extensive attacks on Lebanon

Although a ceasefire agreement has been signed between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime, Tel Aviv is repeatedly violating this agreement with the support of the United States.

Lebanese sources announced that the Zionist army heavily targeted and bombarded the city of KafarKila in the south of the Arab country.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties.

Since the establishment of a ceasefire between the parties to the conflict, the Zionist regime has bombed Lebanon hundreds of times under various pretexts. However, the US and its European allies support the barbaric actions of the Zionist regime and call on Lebanon to exercise restraint.

