Iraqi Kurdistan calls for expanding cooperation with Iran

The new Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Faramarz Asadi, met with Safeen Dizayee on Sunday to present a copy of his credentials on Monday.

During the meeting, Dizayee welcomed Asadi and wished him success in his new role.

He expressed the Ministry of Foreign Relations and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Iran, noting that this collaboration aims to enhance bilateral relations and expand trade exchanges, benefiting both sides.

Meanwhile, Asadi expressed hope that the level of relations and cooperation between the two sides would increase even further.

During the meeting, they discussed the historical ties between the two sides, and it was emphasized that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has always valued its friendly relationships with regional countries, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran.

