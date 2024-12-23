  1. Politics
Dec 23, 2024, 9:40 AM

Iraqi Kurdistan calls for expanding cooperation with Iran

Iraqi Kurdistan calls for expanding cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – The head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s Foreign Relations Department, Safeen Dizayee, has called for boosting bilateral cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The new Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Faramarz Asadi, met with Safeen Dizayee on Sunday to present a copy of his credentials on Monday.

During the meeting, Dizayee welcomed Asadi and wished him success in his new role.

He expressed the Ministry of Foreign Relations and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Iran, noting that this collaboration aims to enhance bilateral relations and expand trade exchanges, benefiting both sides.

Meanwhile, Asadi expressed hope that the level of relations and cooperation between the two sides would increase even further.

During the meeting, they discussed the historical ties between the two sides, and it was emphasized that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has always valued its friendly relationships with regional countries, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran.

AMK/IRN85697727

News ID 225878

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News