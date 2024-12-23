Destruction of US warplane shows Yemeni force's resilience

Hashem Ahmed Abdul-Rahman Sharaf al-Din, in an interview with Saba news agency on Sunday, also said that the continued escape of American aircraft carriers to get away from Yemen, due to constant attacks by armed forces, is a sufficient message to anyone who is thinking of attacking the Yemeni people.

Our successive victories against the US, the UK, and the Israeli regime, prove to the world that any aggression against the Yemeni people will not go unpunished, the minister added.

Hashem Sharaf al-Din restarted solidarity with the Palestinians and said, “We assure the world that under the leadership of Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi, we will continue to defend our land and dignity as well as support the oppressed people of Palestine”.

The US must take into account that stopping the Israeli aggression against Gaza and lifting the siege there is the only way to stop the operations of the Yemeni armed forces.

Earlier on Sunday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, also pledged to continue operations in defense of the Palestinian people and in response to the attacks on the Gaza Strip and Yemen

Saree announced that the Yemeni army successfully targeted the American aircraft carrier, USS Harry S. Truman, and a number of destroyers simultaneously with attacks on Sana’a.

The operation was carried out with eight cruise missiles and 17 drones, he said, adding that an American F-18 fighter jet was shot down as well.

