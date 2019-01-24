  1. Politics
Iran to pardon highest no. of convicts on 40th anniv. of Revolution

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – The Iranian Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani said it is likely that this year, which marks the 40th anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, the highest number of convicts will be pardoned by the Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani, Iranian Judiciary Chief, said Thursday that a greater number of prisoners are predicted to be pardoned by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution this year, which marks the 40th anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani said that the increase in the number of prisoners in Iran will not benefit the country, adding that he had discussed with the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamanei the issue of pardoning a larger number of convicts this year compared to the past since the Islamic Revolution

The Judiciary chief added that the issue is being taken into account seriously, adding that they are trying to put more names on the list to be pardoned this year by the Leader. He further expressed hope that the Leader would agree with the list, details of which would be released soon.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Khamenei pardons or commutes the prison terms of convicts sentenced by various Iranian courts on different occasions, in particular on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

