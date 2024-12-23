  1. Culture
PMF launches campaign over Gen. Soleimani martyrdom anniv.

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a campaign on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

For the fifth year in a row, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the PMF launched the hashtag campaign of Martyrdom and Walayah.

The US military, on the direct order of former president Donald Trump, assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, in a drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Iran and Iraq have time and again said that it is their legitimate right under international law to pursue legal proceedings aimed at holding accountable and bringing to justice the perpetrators, organizers, and sponsors of the assassination.

