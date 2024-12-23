All 10 passengers killed in plane crash in southern Brazil

All 10 passengers have been killed and more than a dozen people on the ground injured after a small plane crashed into a house in southern Brazil.

The Civil Defence Agency said the aircraft hit the chimney of the home and then the second floor of a building before crashing into a mobile phone shop in a largely residential neighborhood of the town of Gramado, Euro News reported.

More than a dozen people who were on the ground were taken to hospitals with injuries including smoke inhalation, with two said to be in critical condition.

It is not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Security cameras filmed the small Piper plane departing from Canela airport in Rio Grande do Sul State, minutes before it crashed in Gramado, which is about 10km from the airport.

