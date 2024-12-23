Iranian short film receives award at Spanish festival

A total of 55 short films competed in the official competition section of the festival that took place from December 5 to 14. At the closing ceremony, the Iranian flick was presented the Mention Special Jury Award.

The 14-minute film, a 2023 production, is about a young woman who has decided to have an abortion while her husband disagrees.

Banafsheh Riazi, Leila Hassanzadeh, Soudabeh Bahraminejad, and Parisa Asgari are in the cast.

The film had its world premiere at the Wide Angle - Asian Short Film Competition section of the 28th Busan International Film Festival, in South Korea in October and won the Sonje Award, given to the best Korean and Asian short film.

