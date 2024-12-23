  1. World
Dec 23, 2024, 8:23 AM

30 killed in Turkish drone attacks on Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Syrian sources reported that 30 civilians were killed during Turkish drone attacks against Syria.

Local sources announced that at least 30 people lost their lives during Turkish drone attacks against different areas of Syria.

Reports suggest that the Turkish drones have carried out 17 attacks against civilian targets in different areas of Syria, including the cities of Kobani and Manbij and other cities under the pretext of destroying the positions of Kurdish forces supported by the US.

They say that Turkey seeks to lay the groundwork for taking control of Kurdish cities and regions and destroying them.

Turkey is leading a war that may ultimately lead to the fragmentation of Syrian society and the creation of an Arab-Kurdish sedition, the Syrian sources say.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, Ankara has repeatedly targeted the Kurdish and border regions of Syria.

