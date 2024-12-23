Zionist regime refuses to withdraw from Syria

Despite the conservative messages issued by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group leader Mohammad Al-Jolani about a week ago, stating that he has no intention of conflict with Israel, officials in Tel Aviv have penned a letter to him that they will not accept any attempts by HTS to gain access to southern Syria, the Palestinian Ma'an News Agency reported, citing the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth on Monday.

According to the Israeli newspaper, the Israeli regime officials made it clear that they would consider moving to a buffer zone if a responsible party were present in Syria. However, as long as this responsible party is absent, the Israeli regime will continue to prioritize its security concerns.

The statements from Israeli officials, asserting that their troops would remain on Syrian soil, came just days after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government. In response, al-Jolani claimed that Damascus would adhere to the 1974 agreement with Israel and called upon the international community to ensure that Tel Aviv remains committed to this agreement.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, the Israeli regime has occupied the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Palestinian territories under the pretext of neutralizing security threats against it.

