Detained Press TV Journalist released by US authorities

The US government has released without charge Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi after 10 days of illegal detention, her family has announced, according to the website of the Press TV.

The journalist appeared before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning, when her testimony was expected. The Associated Press cited the people familiar with her case as saying that she was released after her testimony concluded Wednesday afternoon.

Hashemi, a 59-year-old American-born Muslim convert who has lived in Iran for years, was detained at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri on January 13th while in the US to visit her ill brother and other family members.

MNA/PR