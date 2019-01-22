Iran summons Swiss amb. over case of detained journalist by US

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said that the Swiss ambassador has been summoned by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday to receive Iran’s strong objection to the continuation of illegal detention of Marzieh Hashemi, an anchor working with Tehran-based Press TV who was detained upon arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Missouri last Sunday.

Ghasemi said that the Iranian side conveyed its strong objection the to inhuman and discriminatory misconduct of American police during the arrest of Press TV correspondent.

The spokesman added that in today’s meeting with the Swiss ambassador at the Foreign Ministry complex, it was stressed that the US police’s treatment was in violation of the US government international commitments and in blatant violation of human rights and citizenship rights of Mrs. Hashemi.

He added that the US government should be held accountable for the inhuman and discriminatory treatment of Mrs. Hashemi.

Ghasemi said that the Swiss ambassador had stated that he would convey Iran’s concerns regarding the issue to the US administration and would report back the response to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In the absence of diplomatic or consular relations of the United States of America with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Embassy of Switzerland - Foreign Interests Section serves as the Protecting Power of the USA in Iran since 21 May 1980.

