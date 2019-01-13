Zarif leaves for Baghdad

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif is scheduled to hold separate meetings with high-ranking Iraqi officials and attend joint business conferences in several Iraqi cities, especially Karbala and Sulaymaniyah.

CEOs of dozens of entrepreneur companies are accompanying the foreign minister on this visit.

According to Iraqi sources, Zarif is also set to visit Kurdistan region to discuss economic ties with senior Kurdish officials.

Al-Nahrain reported that the Iranian diplomat will hold meetings with Head of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday. Then, the top diplomat will visit Sulaymaniyah to confer with the leading figures of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan on boosting mutual relations.

