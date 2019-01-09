Iraqi PM hails close, amicable ties with Iran

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi made the remark in response to a question about Iran and Iraq’s relations during his term in office in his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

“In our engagement with neighbors, our emphasis is on working together on commonalities, and through this way, we can gradually resolve disputes with confidence and goodwill,” he added.

Elsewhere, he stressed that all developments happening on shared borders with Syria, as well as ISIL activities, are under his government’s constant watch, adding that Iraq is in contact with Syria, Turkey and the international coalition in this regard.

Abdul-Mahdi further noted the visit of high-ranking delegations from some countries to Baghdad in the coming days.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim had earlier said that foreign ministers of Iran, France, and United States as well as a president would travel to Baghdad on separate occasions during January for an official visit.

He did not name the country whose president would be making a visit to Iraq. Meanwhile, some Iraqi sources had reported the imminent visit of French President Emanuel Macron to Baghdad.

Iranian FM Zarif will lead a high-ranking politico-economic delegation to Iraq after concluding his visit to India.

