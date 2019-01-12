  1. Politics
12 January 2019 - 16:34

Zarif to depart for Iraq tomorrow: FM spokesperson

Zarif to depart for Iraq tomorrow: FM spokesperson

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Sat. that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Baghdad on Sunday.

In a Saturday statement, Bahram Ghasemi said that the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will head a high-ranking delegation to the neighboring country Iraq on Sunday.

Ghasemi said that CEOs of dozens of entrepreneur companies will accompany the foreign minister on this visit.

Meeting with high-ranking Iraqi officials, attending joint business conferences in several Iraqi cities, especially Karbala and Sulaymaniyah, are on Zarif's agenda, according to Ghasemi.

The visit to Iraq by the top Iranian diplomat comes a few days after his India visit with the aim of enhancing business relations with neigbouring and regional countries.

KI/4510761

News Code 141434
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News