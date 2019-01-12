Zarif to depart for Iraq tomorrow: FM spokesperson

In a Saturday statement, Bahram Ghasemi said that the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will head a high-ranking delegation to the neighboring country Iraq on Sunday.

Ghasemi said that CEOs of dozens of entrepreneur companies will accompany the foreign minister on this visit.

Meeting with high-ranking Iraqi officials, attending joint business conferences in several Iraqi cities, especially Karbala and Sulaymaniyah, are on Zarif's agenda, according to Ghasemi.

The visit to Iraq by the top Iranian diplomat comes a few days after his India visit with the aim of enhancing business relations with neigbouring and regional countries.

