Iranian foreign minister in Iraq to enhance bilateral relations

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Baghdad this afternoon on a 5-day visit to Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Upon his arrival in Baghdad airport, Zarif told reporters that enhancing bilateral relation between Iran and Iraq is on the agenda of his trip along with his accompanying politico-economic delegation.

He praised the supportive stances of Iraqi politicians towards relations with Iran in the face of US sanctions, expressing hope that with the help of Iraqi officials, those positive stances would become operational as a result of this visit.

The foreign minister said that the US has failed in its 40-year long policy of sanctioning Iran.

With regard to what is on the agenda of his trip, he said that in addition to holding meetings with high-ranking Iraqi officials, attending three joint business conferences with the participation of Iranian and Iraqi businesspersons in the cities of Baghdad, Sulaimaniyeh and Karbala is on the agenda of his visit.

The Iranian top diplomat added that Tehran is trying to strengthen and promote the activities of Iranian private sector companies and technical engineering activities in Iraq.

