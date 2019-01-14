Zarif says Rouhani to visit Iraq soon

Making the remarks on the sideline of his visit to Baghdad, Zarif said that Iranian president will undertake a visit to Iraq on March 11, IRNA reported.

He didn’t provide further details about the trip, but highlighted that it is aimed to enhance bilateral ties between Iran and Iraq.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian top diplomat arrived in Baghdad Sunday afternoon on a 5-day visit to hold meetings with high-ranking Iraqi as well as Kurdish officials in Erbil. Zarif also attended three trade meetings between business people from the two countries’ private sectors in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Karbala and Sulaymaniyah. He is also scheduled to visit the holy sites in Karbala and Najaf on the 5-day visit.

