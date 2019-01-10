Iran, Iraq oil ministers call for broadening bilateral coop.

Iranian oil minister arrived in Iraqi capital Baghdad at the head of a high-ranking delegation this morning on Jan. 10 for an official visit and was highly welcomed by his counterpart.

During a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, ZanganeH expressed hope that mutual talks between Iraqi officials will bear fruit, while Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban highlighted the common grounds between Iran and Iraq and voiced hope that negotiations between the two countries would be successful.

The two ministers also exchanged views on areas of cooperation in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Presently, Iran and Iraq have established close relations in the field of energy. According to the latest statistics, Islamic Republic of Iran exports 1,350 megawatt electricity to neighboring Iraq via three power transmission lines in Basra, Diyala governorate and Amara.

Currently, Iran’s gas export to Iraq stands at 15 million cubic meters, expandable to approx. 40 million cubic meter/day.

In addition to talks with Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban, the Iranian Oil Minister Zanganeh is slated to hold separate meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih.

MA/IRN83165514