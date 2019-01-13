Zarif, Iraqi PM hold meeting in Baghdad

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Adil Abdul-Mahdi discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and the areas of economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional and international developments.

In the meeting, the Iraqi prime minister referred to the cultural and historical similarities between the two countires and emphasized the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Zarif, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Iraq and expressed his appreciation to the Iraqi government for the positive stance on the regional issues and towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian top diplomat arrived in Baghdad this afternoon on a 5-day visit to hold meetings with high-ranking Iraqi as well as Kurdish officials in Erbil and attend three trade meetings between the economic activists from the two countries’ private sectors in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Karbala and Sulaymaniyah. He is also scheduled to visit the holy sites in Karbala and Najaf on the 5-day visit.

Zarif's visit comes few days after his visit to India with the aim of enhancing relations with regional and neigbouring countries.

