Zarif calls anti-Iran conf. in Poland a ‘desperate circus’

In a Friday tweet, Zarif wrote, “Reminder to host/participants of an anti-Iran conference: those who attended last US anti-Iran show are either dead, disgraced, or marginalized. And Iran is stronger than ever.”

“Polish Govt can't wash the shame: while Iran saved Poles in WWII, it now hosts desperate anti-Iran circus,” he added, posting the following photos which related to Polish refugees in Iran and 1996 ‘Summit of Peacemakers’ in Egypt’s Sharm el Sheikh.

The remarks came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that Washington will organize an international summit focused on Iran and the Middle East in the Polish capital of Warsaw next month.

