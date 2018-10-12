Iran, Taiwan sign MoU on book fair coop.

The MoU was signed by ICFI director, Amir Masoud Shahramnia, and TIBE Chairman, James C. M. Chao, on Thursday during the Frankfurt Book Fair.

As per the agreement, Iran and Taiwan will provide a free pavilion for each other at the Tehran International Book Fair and Taipei book expo for five years.

According to Shahramnia, a prominent author from each country will also attend the other country’s book fair.

Iran and Taiwan have participated in the 70th Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world's largest trade fair for books, which kicked off in the German metropolis on Wednesday.

Titles from about 7,500 exhibitors from 110 countries and regions, including Iran are being showcased in the event.

