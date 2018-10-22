Iran attends Belgrade book fair

Accommodated in a pavilion of 20 square meters, Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) is representing the Islamic Republic’s publishing industry.

The pavilion is showcasing over 300 titles in different fields including religion, the Iraq-Iran imposed war, literature, poem, children’s and teenagers’ literature, arts and books on Iranian studies.

ICFI is set to hold meetings with other participants during the event to provide the grounds for the expansion of cultural relations and exchange pavilions between Tehran International Book Fair and foreign book exhibitions.

Around 1,000 exhibitors have participated in the book fair, which is themed "The Joy of Reading".

