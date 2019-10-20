Iran invited to 2020 Leipzig Book Fair in Germany

The invitation was made by the director of the fair Oliver Zille while visiting Iran’s pavilion during the 71st Frankfurt Book Fair, October 16-20.

“Iran is a country with ancient civilization. I officially invite Iran to attend the Leipzig Book Fair,” Zille said.

“Anyone who has visited Tehran International Book Fair speaks highly of the exhibition. We are also eager to attend the TIBF,” he added.

Explaining about the status of book publication in Iran, Qader Ashena, vice president of TIBF, said: “We are ready to use the publishing capacities and exhibit experiences of both sides”.

He also invited Zille to participate in the next edition of TIBF, April 14-24, 2020, for further cooperation.

About 20 Iranian publishers, two literary agencies and six cultural associations attended the Frankfurt Book Fair that concluded on Sunday.

