Kish Island to host Robocup Asia Pacific 2018

Some 50 international teams from countries including Russia, Australia, Japan, and turkey countries will reportedly participate in the event.

Also the 9th Joint Conference on Ai and Robotics and the 2nd Robocup Asia-Pacific International Symposium will be held on December 10 in the Iranian Island.

RoboCup Asia Pacific (RCAP) is a super-regional headquarter representing the RoboCup Federation coordinating RoboCup activities in the Asia Pacific region. RCAP headquarter is located in Singapore.

The 1st edition of RoboCup Asia Pacific was held on December 12-17, 2017, in Thailand, Bangkok.

