Iranian cartoonist wins best award at Kosovo Intl. Cartoon festival

Organized under the theme of "Book and Technology", the 15th edition of the festival brought together 4731 works of 578 cartoonists from 47 countries around the world, among which 7 works qualified by the jury for winning the awards.

The jury of the event, composed from professional world artists, made selection of works via internet on September 25th, 2018.

Atefeh Yarian has won various titles in 20 international, national and provincial festivals and her works have been published in numerous international catalogs.

