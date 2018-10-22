Iran’s trade balance with Belarus becomes positive after 25 yrs.

He pointed to the way of positivity of trade balance between the two countries and its unprecedented increase during these years and said, “fortunately, Iran and Belarus reached the highest levels of trade balance in the past year (ended March 20, 2018).”

He put the trade volume exchanged between Iran and Belarus in the past year (ended March 20, 2018) at $154.1 million which is an unprecedented figure in the past 25 years.

Last year, “we held intensive and fruitful talks with Belarusian side in the field of oil cooperation which led to the export of two Iranian oil shipments to Belarus.”

Given the above issue, constructive talks between Iran and Belarus had significant impact in promoting level of cooperation and trade exchanges, he maintained.

In addition, cooperation between the two countries has witnessed considerable growth in the fields of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, import of beef, electric-operated buses, promotion of tourism industry, etc., Oveysi observed.

Once agreements concluded between Iran and Belarus in past years are finalized, giant steps will be taken in promoting bilateral ties, he said, adding, “with the studies made in this regard, trade balance between Iran and Belarus will hit $1 billion in coming years.”

In conclusion, the Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Oveysi said, “removal of trade and business barriers between the two countries has been put atop agenda of the Iranian embassy in Belarus.”

