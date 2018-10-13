Iranian, Russian universities sign MoU on academic coop.

Afshin Zarghi, the vice chancellor of Shahid Beheshti University, said as per the agreement, the two academic centers will expand cooperation in science and research fields including training and exchanging students and professor.

The Iranian professor noted that in the meeting with Sechenov University’s chancellor, the two sides also agreed upon establishing a joint workgroup with a special focus on ‘medical training’.

“Deals have been signed with Sechenov University to hold joint residency courses in cardiology, urology, ophthalmology, dermatology, pediatrics, women’s surgery, general surgery, orthopedics, radiology, and Ph.D complementary courses in the fields of pharmacy and paramedics,” he added.

Zarghi noted the scope of the cooperation could scale in case of consent between the two sides.

Sechenov University is the first and largest research medical school in Russia. Shahid Beheshti University is also prominent medical training center and one of the most prestigious universities in Iran.

MR/4428455