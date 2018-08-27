Three Iranian writers to be honored by IBBY

The 36th edition of IBBY Congress will be held in Greek capital city of Athens on August 30 and 31, 2018.

The International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) is a Swiss non-profit organization committed to bringing books and children together. The IBBY Honor List is announced every two years.

The Congress will be organized by IBBY Greece and be held in conjunction with the festivities surrounding the celebration of Athens as the UNESCO World Book Capital for 2018.

The theme of East meets West around Children’s Books and Fairy Tales reflects the work already accomplished by IBBY Turkey and now it goes forward as the very appropriate theme for IBBY Greece to organize and execute another excellent IBBY World Congress.

The central topics of the 36th IBBY Congress Athens are (1) Difference, sameness and diversity in children’s literature (2) Translation, transfer, reception and comparison across languages, nations, and cultures (3) Engaging children and youth with international and multicultural literature.

Three Iranian writers of children books are in the list of honor in the 2018 edition of the IBBY's biennial international congress in Athens.

Nazanin Abbasi the author of Ehteyat! Khatar-e Hamleh-ye Moshha va Digaran, Farzad Farbod, the author of Oghyanoos-e Entehay-e Jadeh and Farhad Hassanzadeh, the author of Ziba Sedayam Kon are the three Iranian authors of children books to be honored in the 2018 list of the IBBY.

In the last edition of the list also thee Iranian authors were honored; Marjan Fooladvand, Manali Manouchehri, Farzad Farbod.

Farzad Farbod who was honored in 2016 for his book- Matarsak va Khedmatkarash- is consecutively claiming the same honor for his new book in the 2018 list.

