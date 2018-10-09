Iran’s exports to Qatar rise by 61% in H1

The latest statistics of Iran’s foreign trade showed that 718,333,000 tons of Iranian goods, valued at $139.412 million, were exported to Qatar from March 21 to September 21, 2018, registering a 1.27 and 0.60 percent hike in terms of weight and value as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Qatar is ranked 19th among importers of Iranian goods, IRICA added.

Iran’s major products exported to Qatar in the same period include ferrous and wooden products, white cement, fresh fruit and vegetables, confectionery, henna, rosewater, floor covering, sugar and sugar cubes, oil bitumen, various types of profile and livestock.

IRICA pointed out that 788,689 tons of products, valued at $86.79 million, were exported to Qatar in the first six months of the past year (from Mar. 20 to Sep. 20, 2018), showing a 1.35 and 0.42 percent hike in terms of weight and value as compared to a year earlier.

Accordingly, Iran’s export of products to Qatar in the first half of current year decreased 8.92 percent in terms of weight, but increased 60.63 percent in terms of value as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/4425295