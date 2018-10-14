Iran’s Bushehr, Qatar poise for enhancing bilateral business ties

In this regard, a high-ranking trade and business delegation from Bushehr province, comprised of directors in public and private sectors, traveled to Qatar last week and negotiated with the officials of this country in various trade and economic fields.

In this meeting, various issues in the fields of transport, insurance, bank, technical-engineering services, goods import and export and participating in investment projects as joint venture were discussed.

Mohammadi pointed to organizing of International Products Exhibition and Conference (IPEC) in Qatar and said, “visitors welcomed high potentials and capabilities of Iranian industrial and production units, so that constructive talks were held with foreign sides in the field of broadening trade and business relationship.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he also referred to organizing Qatar Investment Opportunities Conference on the sidelines of this prestigious exhibition, adding. “for his part, governor general of Bushehr province expounded on the high capabilities and potentials of Bushehr province in the field of meeting import and export demands.”

Head of Bushehr province’s Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Seyed Hossein Hosseini Mohammadi put Iran’s exports value of products to Qatar in the first six months of the current year (March 21-Sept. 21) at $139 million, in which, Bushehr province accounts for $57 million of country’s total exports share.

MA/IRN83065177