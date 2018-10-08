44 companies representing Iran in Qatar exhibition

Accommodated in a pavilion of about 1000 square meters, the companies, all from Iran’s private sector, are showcasing their products including rugs, furniture, food products, home decorations and plastics.

The exhibition is aimed at highlighting the most important investment opportunities and explore ways to overcome the challenges of expanding investments in the region.

The three-day event will also bring golden opportunities for Iranian players active in the industry as they can benefit from direct access to projects and investors.

Reportedly, Iran’s trades with the Qatar amounted close to $300 million during the past Iranian year that ended on March 20.

Representatives from Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, have also attended the exhibition.

