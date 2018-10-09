Iran eyeing stronger market presence in Qatar

Adnan Mousapour, a board member of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, made the statement in the International Products Exhibition and Conference (IPEC), which opened in Doha, Qatar on Monday.

The official added that talks are underway with Qatari sides to survey the capacities of Iranian firms active in different scopes of the industry to boost future cooperation.

“Introducing the collective potentials of the chamber to the Qatari traders and businesspersons, as well as marketing and taking new members are also high on the agenda during the event,” he added.

Some 44 Iranian firms are representing the Islamic Republic in IPEC.

Accommodated in a pavilion of about 1000 square meters, the companies, all from Iran’s private sector, are showcasing their products including rugs, furniture, food products, home decorations and plastics.

The three-day event will bring golden opportunities for Iranian players active in the industry as they can benefit from direct access to projects and investors.

Reportedly, Iran’s trade with the Qatar amounted close to $300 million during the past Iranian year that ended on March 20.

Representatives from Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, have also attended the exhibition.

MR/4425082