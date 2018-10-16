Interference in other states’ domestic affairs 'unacceptable'

Speaking in a meeting with the new Qatari Ambassador to Tehran Mohammed Hamad Saad al Fuhaid al Hajri on Tuesday, Rouhani said Tehran wants full peace and security in the region and the Persian Gulf nations.

He added that “some countries’ interference in the internal affairs of their neighboring countries is not acceptable and we believe that the people of Qatar are brave and great, and the Qatari authorities run their country with wisdom.”

“Tehran believes that nobody has the right to decide for the people and the government of Qatar,” Rouhani added.

Stating that Iran and Qatar are fully determined to develop relations, President said, “the Islamic Republic of Iran has always considered its longstanding and friendly relations with Qatar, and we believe that closer ties between the two states is beneficial for both nations and the region.”

“Today, in different fields, especially in regional issues, the two countries have closer opinions and we should expand our cooperation.”

New Ambassador of Qatar to Tehran presented his letter of credence to the president and said, “Qatar is making serious attempts to develop relations with Iran to serve the interests of the two nations”.

Iran welcomes boosting ties with Sarajevo

Rouhani also met with the new Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Tehran Samir Veladžić, who presented his letter of credence to the president.

During the meeting, Rouhani expressed Tehran’s readiness to deepen political, commercial, economic, cultural ties with Sarajevo.

Referring to the historical, amicable relations between the two nations, the president attached great significance to the development of ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina in different fields.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in hard times and we are willing to deepen our ties with the country.”

Veladžić, for his part, said that his country is determined to develop relations with the Iran in all fields of mutual interest, especially economy.

