334k tons of non-oil goods exported from Gilan province in 6 months

Compared to the same period in the preceding year, the figures show 20 percent rise in terms of weight and 12 percent increase in terms of value, he added.

Main products exported include vegetables, fruit, construction materials, ceramics, plastic products, and foodstuff, Yousefinejad said.

Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Afghanistan and Iraq were the major destinations for the made exports, the officials added.

As he informed, in the first six months of the current year 574,000 tons of goods worth $430 million were imported into the country through Gilan.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported 60,737 tons of non-oil products, valued at over $17.7 billion, in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – August 21).

Iran's exports volume for non-oil products, with crude oil, fuel oil, kerosene and luggage trade excluded, hit over $17.7 billion, registering a 29.86 percent increase and a 9.14 percent decrease in terms of weight and value respectively, according to reports on trade exchanges.

Also, $17.739 billion worth of products were imported in the first five months of the current year (March 21 – August 21), showing a 0.11 and a 6.83 percent decrease in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In the same period, the bulk of Iran's goods were exported to China, amounting to over $4.435 billion, followed by Iraq ($3.907 billion), Turkey (42.470 billion), United Arab Emirates ($1.667 billion) and Afghanistan ($898 million).

Moreover, Iran imported $4.286 billion worth of products from China in the same period.

